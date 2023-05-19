QUINCY — More than $140,000 was awarded Friday in the "Everybody Wins" Mega Raffle drawing.

"It’s always an exciting time to witness the success of the raffle coupled with the anticipation of seeing who wins," said Kurt Stuckman, executive director of the QND Foundation. "It really is a win-win for our community and the Catholic schools. We are grateful to our Catholic school families who purchased and sold tickets and all our sponsors who make this fundraiser possible."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.