QUINCY — More than $140,000 was awarded Friday in the "Everybody Wins" Mega Raffle drawing.
"It’s always an exciting time to witness the success of the raffle coupled with the anticipation of seeing who wins," said Kurt Stuckman, executive director of the QND Foundation. "It really is a win-win for our community and the Catholic schools. We are grateful to our Catholic school families who purchased and sold tickets and all our sponsors who make this fundraiser possible."
The top three winners in this year's drawing were; $100,000 won by Chele Leach of Quincy; $15,000 won by Jo Arnold of Quincy; and $10,000 won by Yvonne Dudgeon of Canton, Mo.
In the past 13 years, the “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle has raised more than $2.3 million in support of Quincy’s Catholic education. A full list of prize winners can be found at QuincyMegaRaffle.org.
"The best part of the raffle is seeing the difference it makes in the lives of families right here in Quincy," said Sara Reuschel, executive director of the QCES Foundation. "So many families will see the benefits of this fundraiser through financial assistance in order to keep Catholic education in Quincy affordable."
