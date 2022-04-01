QUINCY — A new administrative plan could be setting the stage for a brighter future for Quincy’s Catholic elementary schools.
The Quincy Catholic Education Leadership Team proposes forming a school system independent from the parishes, but still supported by them, that builds on existing strengths in the four schools.
“For the past two and a half years, the team has worked together to identify future challenges and opportunities to strengthen Catholic education in our community,” said Msgr. Leo Enlow, pastor of St. Peter’s Parish and Dean of the Quincy Deanery.
“One of the things we want to do is save our Catholic schools here in Quincy, and the only way we’re going to do that is by working together.”
A first step in the plan creates a new governing structure —one School Board and one budget instead of the four separate boards and budgets in place at St. Dominic, Blessed Sacrament, St. Francis and St. Peter — to guide what could be more changes in the future to essentially level the playing field for all of Quincy’s Catholic elementary students.
The new “corporate board” of a representative from the bishop and the pastors of each parish would hire a leader for the system, oversee a “board of limited jurisdiction” made up of parish stakeholders and guide potential future changes including establishing a Quincy Catholic daycare as a revenue source and a Quincy Catholic Middle School.
“Nothing is going to change next school year. This is a beginning, a first step,” said Steve Bergadamo with Partners in Mission, a consulting group working with the team.
“We’re taking the very positive things we have in the Catholic schools and thinking about how we can come together and combine them to produce a product that we’re very proud of as well as a product that will reflect our Catholic faith and living that Catholic faith,” Enlow said.
A Friday night listening session at St. Peter Church, and three more today in Quincy’s other parishes, give the community an opportunity to offer feedback and ask questions.
“Overall it’s a good start. I can appreciate they’re thinking about this now rather than when a school might be in a really poor financial situation,” St. Peter parent Tara Bealor said. “I really want to consider how this will impact the kids. Our kids have been through a lot in the past couple of years.”
Other speakers wanted more explanation of the proposals, especially the middle school, and how the changes could affect activities, before and after school care and special education services.
Parent Nick Paul liked the idea of an administrative board but had questions about a middle school approach that could create transportation concerns for families and take children away from the parish.
“It would make it more like public schools and less like the small family schools we chose for religious education, class size and small setting,” he said.
Today’s sessions take place at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church, 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church and 4 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Comments also may be shared by email to feedback@quincycatholicschools.com.
“These sessions will help to inform and guide our next steps and ensure that the community is an active partner in the future vision for our schools,” Enlow said.
“We don’t want people to think we have this plan all figured out and we’re not going to listen to them. We are going to listen, but also our desire is they listen to us and how we can be proactive as far as making sure our Catholic schools are going to be around in Quincy for the next 40 or 50 years like they have been.”
Declining enrollment and shrinking budgets threaten Catholic schools nationwide, forcing some, including Springfield’s Cathedral Grade School, to close. Enlow doesn’t want to see that happen in Quincy —despite the financial challenges and aging buildings —because strong elementary schools are key to maintaining a strong Catholic high school in Quincy Notre Dame.
“When there’s only so much parish support, then you have to raise tuition. When you raise tuition, guess what you lose. Enrollment. It becomes a vicious circle,” he said.
The leadership team — pastors from each of the four parishes with schools, the elementary and QND principals, two Representatives from each parish/school and representative from the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation, QND and the QND Foundation —hope to draw on the example set by another Illinois community.
Kankakee had seven Catholic grade schools, some on the verge of closing, and reorganized into a system of primary schools feeding into a middle school near the existing Catholic high school with the system renting school buildings from the parishes.
“They’re doing rather well now,” Enlow said.
But even smaller steps, like centralizing school operations under the leadership team’s proposal, could boost efficiency and free up resources in Quincy. Instead of staff in four central offices doing payroll and purchasing, some of the staff involved could turn their focus to students and continuing to provide high-quality faith-based education.
Next steps call for the leadership team to review feedback from the listening sessions and discuss “how we take the vision forward, if that’s possible, and what the support is from the community,” Enlow said.
“We’re dreaming dreams,” he said. “But I like to think we’re transferring what it means to be Catholic, which is universal, to the large community rather than to a particular parish group.”
