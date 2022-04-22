QUINCY — St. Peter students followed long track speed skater Ethan Cepuran’s Olympic journey in Beijing as part of a science, technology, engineering and math unit.
Now they’ve gotten to talk to the bronze medalist and got some inspiration — thanks to a Thursday morning Zoom session.
“I thought it was really cool how he used engineering every day in his job to help him be better at skating,” fifth-grader Olivia Scholz said.
“He inspired me to try more in stuff, like in sports,” fifth-grader Hil Maduakor said. “I was actually pretty interested in his time in the Olympics.”
Cepuran showed off his medal, talked about skating since the age of 2, joining the Olympic team at 18 and training 50 weeks of the year to reach his goal of competing in the Olympics.
He also answered questions from students about the sports he played growing up (primarily soccer, baseball, track), what sports he watched at the Olympics (mostly speed skating and hockey) and whether he plays video games (yes, with Fortnite a favorite, but “get your homework done first”).
STEM teacher Nicole Genenbacher hopes talking with Cepuran encourages her students to have Olympic-sized dreams by seeing someone else from Illinois — he’s from Glen Ellyn — succeed.
The students connected with Cepuran with help from St. Peter parent Becca Scholz, Olivia’s mom.
“Our families have been friends for a long time. Ethan and I are from the same hometown. We both grew up speed skating for the Glen Ellyn Speed Skating Club. However, I was leaving the sport as he was beginning,” Scholz said.
“When Ethan started skating, my dad, Brian Johnson, served as one of the volunteer coaches for the youngest skaters. Imagine a large white paint bucket being pushed around the center of an ice rink by a toddler for balance and stability training.”
Cepuran’s parents, Carl and Marilyn, donated toward the school’s Wilhelm Johnson Scholz STEM Lab, dedicated in November in memory of the son of Jake and Becca Scholz.
Cepuran, now living in Park City, Utah, and studying mechanical engineering at the University of Utah, emphasized the importance of science in his sport from training in wind tunnels to studying aerodynamics to reduce drag — topics the students touch on in the STEM lab.
“In speed skating, time comes down to 100ths of a second even over 1,000 meters. I won the Olympic trials by .04 seconds,” he said. “It comes down to suits, how aerodynamic your boots are, how efficient you skate the race.”
In team pursuit, where three team members skate together, it’s important to bond as a trio.
“It’s lots of teamwork, team chemistry, being able to flow and skate together,” he said. “Skating behind somebody a different size than you is a challenge. Skating on its own is a challenge.”
The students also can learn from Cepuran’s work ethic to prepare for competition and the example he set as part of the U.S. speed skating team.
The students tuned in during the Olympics to see Cepuran compete — and cheer on his teammates — while learning more about the intersection of sport and STEM.
“I talk to them all the time in STEM about working on a team. He won a bronze medal in a team sport,” Genenbacher said. “You can have good sport etiquette, a good heart when you’re not participating, be a team player in multiple ways, and when you do your part, you’re rewarded.”
