QUINCY — Julie Radel knew at a young age that she wanted to become a teacher.
“I started doing little projects with kids that I baby-sat. It’s something that I really enjoyed doing then, and still do,” said Radel, a first grade teacher at St. Francis Solanus School.
Radel was recognized Thursday afternoon by the Adams County Works Career Guidance Team as one of two area educators who “play a vital role in preparing and educating children for careers in our community,” according to Gena Finley, co-chair of the Adams County Works Career Guidance Team and program coordinator for Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center.
“Every day, teachers are educating, informing, influencing and shaping future employees,” Finley said, in a prepared statement. “This is just a very small way to recognize teachers and let them know we appreciate everything they do for their students and their community.”
Earlier in the day, Finley and her Guidance Team co-chair, J. David Gilbert, presented a similar award to Quincy High School special education teacher Jennifer Moran.
“Community leaders have been very impressed with what (Moran) is doing to help her students prepare for the workforce, and to make them aware of the opportunities right here in Adams County,” Finley said.
Radel and Moran both received a basket full of assorted treats, tickets to local events, and various thank-yous for the work they do in the classroom in order to prepare their students — even the little ones — for when it comes time to put their schooling to use in the community.
According to Gilbert, whose full-time position is with the Boy Scouts of America, the Career Guidance Team mission is “to encourage, educate and connect: Encourage and foster awareness of careers; educate youth and job seekers about area career opportunities; build connections between families and local employers.”
The Career Guidance Team is sponsored by Great River Economic Development Foundation, John Wood Community College, Quincy University, United Way of Adams County, Inc., West Central Region Ed. For Employment System #240, and Workforce Board of Western Illinois.
GREDF President Kyle Moore joined the presentation in Radel’s first grade classroom, along with St. Francis Principal Lori Shepard and St. Francis Parish pastor, the Rev. Steven Arisman.
Radel grew up in Mount Sterling and attended St. Mary’s School. She taught in public schools for 25 years before joining the staff at St. Francis.
“I love the families I work with, they’re very committed to education, and it’s been a joy getting to know them,” Radel said. “I hope more young people consider a career in education. It can be very challenging but it’s also extremely rewarding.”
