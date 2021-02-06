QUINCY — The Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation is accepting applications for the 2021 Newcomer's Scholarship.
The partially need-based full-tuition scholarship is awarded annually to one K-8 student whose family does not currently have any children enrolled in one of Quincy's four Catholic elementary schools.
Application packets are available on the websites of each school and the QCES website, quincycatholicschools.org.
Application deadline is 3 p.m. Friday, April 23.
More information is available by contacting QCES Executive Director Paul Rittof at 217-779-3157 or prittof@Quincycatholicschools.org.