QCES Foundation names new executive director

QUINCY — The new executive director of the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation wants to make one thing clear to area families.
“Catholic education is an option that is available to any student regardless of religious affiliation and regardless of financial ability,” Sara Reuschel said. “We believe very strongly in our schools. We have incredible principals. We have wonderful teachers and staff. We just want to make sure that everyone knows the door is open to them.”
Reuschel takes on the job Nov. 1, taking over from Paul Rittof, the foundation’s first executive director. Rittof resigned, effective July 30, and he and his wife moved to Kansas to be closer to their adult children and their spouses.
“We are thankful to have had Paul Rittof as our director for the past 12 years. With a strong team of volunteers, he created our foundation to assist families in making Catholic education affordable,” QCES Foundation Board President Elizabeth Brown said.
Reuschel looks forward to helping students have the same opportunities she did for a Catholic education from preschool through eighth grade while growing up in Hannibal, Mo.
“I truly believe those years really planted seeds not only for my faith to grow as I got older but were also a great opportunity for me to have a really strong education in a smaller classroom size,” she said. “To be able to work for an organization that is focused on helping students have that same experience was really appealing to me.”
Brown said the foundation is blessed to have Reuschel as its executive director.
“She has great experience in the nonprofit world and will utilize her passion for Catholic education to grow our organization,” Brown said.
The QCES Foundation was established in August 2009 to work collaboratively and collectively to promote and support Catholic elementary education in Quincy. the foundation works to secure funds to support a robust tuition-assistance program.
Resuchel said it’s hard to walk away from her current role as executive director of Quincy Community Theatre, but she’s excited about the new opportunity to be involved with her daughters’ education in the Catholic schools and the education of future generations.
Reuschel has more than 16 years of experience in the nonprofit and development sector, and marketing and fundraising skills honed in those roles will be important as she begins work at the foundation.
“Fundraising has been a core aspect of every role that I’ve held — how do we work with donors, grow our endowment, establish scholarships and make more things available in the parochial schools,” she said. “I’m really excited to promote the foundation, promote our elementary schools and make sure everyone knows this is an option for them if they so choose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.