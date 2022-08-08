QUINCY —The Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation will hold its annual Back-to-School “Fun”raiser Cocktail Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Quincy Country Club.
“This event is a great opportunity for us to gather and celebrate the start of another year of our Catholic elementary Schools,” Foundation Board President Elizabeth Brown said. “And, for those of us with kids, it’s a nice opportunity to take a quick break from the busyness of the close of summer and back-to-school preparations.”
