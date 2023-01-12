QUINCY — A man remembered for his love of history, education and the Catholic faith will be honored with the 2023 Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation’s Friends of Catholic Education Award.
The late Rev. Roy Bauer will be honored and celebrated at the 14th annual Friend of Catholic Education Award Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Atrium Hotel on Third.
The award, established in 2009, recognizes contributions by an individual, couple or organization that have significantly fostered and strengthened Catholic education in the Quincy Community.
“Father Bauer’s ministry impacted thousands of students’ and families’ lives,” QCES Foundation Board President Elizabeth Brown said. “He instilled his love of history, education and the Catholic faith in those who were fortunate to have had him as a religion teacher, pastor or Washington, D.C. tour guide.”
Born in Quincy, Bauer attended St. Francis Solanus Catholic School. At 13, he felt a calling to the priesthood and attended St. Henry’s Preparatory Seminary in Belleville for high school and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein.
During his priesthood, he served parishes and schools in Springfield, Decatur, Effingham and in Calhoun County. He returned to Quincy in 1995 and served as pastor for St. Peter Parish until his 2004 retirement. Bauer enjoyed teaching religion in the schools he served and interacting with students as often as possible.
Passionate about history, he combined that passion with education in 1976 and organized his first trip for eighth-graders to Washington, D.C. These trips continued once he returned to Quincy, and many of the Catholic elementary schools still continue the trip. Bauer made the trip for more than 40 years with an estimated 2,000 students and chaperones, instilling in them a love of history and the faith.
Bauer also was instrumental in bringing more than 800 converts to the faith who have gone on to be active in all parishes and schools in Quincy and beyond.
The dinner serves as a fundraiser for the foundation and its tuition assistance fund. Since 2009, the foundation has awarded more than $1.06 million in tuition assistance to students enrolled at Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter elementary schools with demonstrated need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.