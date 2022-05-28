QUINCY — The Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Leadership Team is taking the next step toward changes in the administrative structure of the schools.
Plans call for the four school pastors to meet with Bishop Thomas Paproki in June to review the proposed new governance and administrative model, and with his blessing, to move forward with hiring an administrative leader and creating a Board of Specified Jurisdiction by the start of classes in August.
Msgr. Leo Enlow, pastor of St. Peter’s parish and Dean of the Quincy Deanery, said the leader, a new position, will focus on “a coordination of activities, a continuity of curriculum programs” between the four elementary schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter.
“We plan on having an administrative leader in place so that we would begin the process of working together,” Enlow said. “Instead of having four independent structures working separately, we’ll bring four independent structures together as a community.”
The administrative leader will oversee day-to-day operations of the system, while building principals oversee day-to-day operations of the schools, under the oversight of the board with voting members representing each parish and school including the four pastors.
The board will create and adopt a strategic plan for the new system’s first three to five years addressing Catholic identity, academic excellence, enrollment and marketing and financial stability.
Research and data shared this week by the leadership team — and available online at quincycatholicschools.org/leadership-team-follow-up.html — outlined the governance timeline.
Comments on the research and data are welcome via email to feedback@quicycatholicschools.org and will be reviewed when the leadership team meets in mid-June.
Providing the materials is a follow-up to listening sessions held April 1-2 on the proposed governance model.
“As listeners, we couldn’t comment. This is our comment and response. The things they were asking, we’re trying to present,” Enlow said. “We’re taking it very slowly, considering all the possibilities. It’s an educational process.”
Work continues on gathering financial information — the fiscal year ends July 31 for the four schools — with the team hoping to share that data in late summer or early fall.
Enrollment data stretching back to 2006 showing peak enrollment at each school happened at least four years ago. Only one of the schools, Blessed Sacrament, has seen an overall growth in enrollment since 2006.
Enlow understands that people have questions and worries about the proposed governance structure, but he sees value in having the parishes and schools working together under one system.
“I want our Catholic schools to be present in our community for the next 100 years,” Enlow said. “Unless we work together as a Catholic community, the difficulty is the strong will get stronger and the weak will get weaker.”
