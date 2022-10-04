QUINCY — Work has begun to draft bylaws, a key next step toward a new administrative structure of the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools.
At the same time, QCES also reported its first significant enrollment increase since the 2016-17 school year.
“We’ve got a lot of great momentum going,” QCES Foundation Executive Director Sara Reuschel said. “Combined with the new system trying to form, the only place we can go is up from here.”
The QCES Leadership Team met last week with Jim Bock, chancellor and general counsel for the Diocese of Springfield tasked by Bishop Thomas Paprocki to help with the work to establish a unified elementary school system for the community.
A plan outlined in April creates one School Board and one budget — instead of the four separate boards and budgets in place at St. Dominic, Blessed Sacrament, St. Francis and St. Peter — for a school system independent from the parishes but still supported by them.
“It was a great conversation which allowed us to verbally share our vision about what we think we need now and where we hope to see ourselves in the future,” Reuschel said.
Bock will develop a first draft of bylaws for the team to review prior to its next meeting in early November.
“The bylaws are the first domino of really fully establishing this system,” Reuschel said. “The bylaws provide structure for the system, and we are going to be able to answer more questions from the community.”
With the bylaws in place, the Corporate Board — made up of the four pastors and the bishop or his representative — will identify potential members for the new Board of Specified Jurisdiction. That board oversees financial operations and mission effectiveness as well as hires an administrative leader to oversee day-to-day operations of the school system.
Reuschel said the leadership team is working on a process for people to express interest in serving on the Board of Specified Jurisdiction, which will have voting members representing each parish and school.
With the new board in place, “then we can move forward into gaining nonprofit status” through the U.S. Council of Catholic Bishops and the state of Illinois for the unified school system, Reuschel said.
A preliminary timeline outlined in the spring called for hiring the administrative leader and creating the Board of Specified Jurisdiction in August.
“We’re a few months behind what we initially thought this would look like, but we want to make sure we’re doing it right for the long-term outlook for all our Catholic schools,” Reuschel said.
“The bylaws were always the first step. Until we have those, we don’t have a Board of Specified Jurisdiction, and the board is the one who hires that leader,” she said. “All in all, the team feels very encouraged and is excited to see what comes next.”
QCES enrollment increased 7% for the 2022-23 year at the four schools, mirroring a national trend as enrollment in Catholic schools nationwide has increased for the first time in many years. QND and Quincy University also reported enrollment increases.
“We hope this is the first of many years when we’ll see that increase,” Reuschel said.
QCES has 980 K-8 students and 1,136 including prekindergarten programs. Enrollment a year ago was 914 K-8 and 1,070 total.
“In talking to families who come to our schools, we’re finding in some cases it’s still a byproduct of COVID. Maybe kids fell behind, maybe they were unsatisfied with how COVID was handled or they need more one-on-one attention,” Reuschel said. “We’re glad to help families looking for services.”
But years of declining enrollment and shrinking budgets threaten Catholic schools nationwide and force some to close — something the leadership team doesn’t want to see happen in Quincy despite financial challenges and aging buildings.
“We’re starting to hear other communities in the diocese starting conversations like we’ve been in the last couple of years,” Reuschel said. “If others are having that conversation, perhaps we’re on the right track.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.