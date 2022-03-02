QUINCY — Parishioners of Catholic churches in Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., will be asked to show their support for Quincy Notre Dame High School on Saturday and Sunday during Commitment Weekend.
Members of each parish will be asked to contribute to the QND Fund Drive which helps finance the school’s daily operations, defray the cost of tuition and provide financial aid to families.
More than 4,000 Catholic families will hear testimonies from QND students during Mass and be asked for pledges and donations.
QND launched the drive in January, and more than $125,000 has been pledged to date, representing 28% of the $460,500 goal.
Donations may be made by using Venmo to Quincy Notre Dame, online at quincynotredame.org and by contacting QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman at 217-224-2598 or kstuckman@quincynotredame.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.