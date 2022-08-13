QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame High School starts the new school year with larger-than-anticipated enrollment.
“We have exceeded our enrollment forecast. We anticipated having 384 and expect that we will have 401 students,” Principal Mark McDowell said.
“That is very reassuring when it comes to our mission and, we believe, speaks to what people know to be true about us — academic excellence, a wide variety of extracurricular opportunities, faith formation and the shared values of our families.”
All-school orientation wrapped up Friday, and classes start Monday at the school heading into its second year of using the house system.
“Last year was a great first step,” McDowell said. “We’ll continue to foster school spirit, foster relationships among the grade levels and provide ongoing leadership opportunities for our students.”
QND adds Rev. Zach Samples as a co-chaplain, working alongside Rev. Leo Enlow, and also will introduce coding as part of the freshman experience.
Families and K-8 students in Quincy’s Catholic elementary schools will see two new principals — Lisa Berhorst at Blessed Sacrament and Julie Radel at St. Francis.
St. Francis plans a Blessing of the Backpacks at 4 p.m. Sunday in the church. Students will wear their backpacks, and the priest blesses them to begin the new school year. Families then can drop off school supplies at the school.
Elementary classes begin Tuesday.
All the schools welcome the opportunity to start the school year in a more typical fashion after two years affected by COVID-19.
“We are grateful that we enter this year with a much more normal set of circumstances than what we’ve had to contend with the last two years,” McDowell said.
