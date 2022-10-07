QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame Foundation’s 2022 Fund Drive raised a record-setting total to support the school’s faith-based secondary education.
The $576,512 in gifts and pledges, announced between the first and second quarters of Friday night’s Homecoming football game, exceeded the drive’s $460,500 goal by more than $116,000 and marked the most ever raised through the drive.
“It’s amazing. It really is,” QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman said. “We’re so tremendously grateful to everyone who invests and believes in the mission of QND.”
The fund drive keeps tuition affordable by paying a portion of the school’s operating expenses to close the gap between the cost to educate and student tuition. The campaign also provides financial assistance to students.
“Record inflation and tough economic times have really focused many families on investing in what they truly believe in, and QND continues to be a wise investment as a debt-free school,” Stuckman said.
The fund drive, launched in 1977, has raised more than $17.5 million.
“The continued support from our alumni, community and dedicated volunteers will ensure that we can continue to provide the best quality education for the students of QND,” said Scott Smith, who chaired the campaign with Lydia Miller ‘04. “The historic results from this fund drive show that donors understand the importance of Catholic education and the impact of their investment.”
Highlights of this year’s campaign include:
• More than $19,000 in new gifts and more than $70,000 from donors who increased their gift from the previous year.
• Alumni provided 68% of all gifts.
• An average gift of $594, and a donor retention rate of 94% year after year.
“This drive is critical to the success of our students and ensures that they will continue to experience a first-class education that is rooted in faith and values,” Miller said.
The drive also helps the school meet the rising, and uncertain, costs of doing business.
“These funds will enable us to financially plan and evaluate what are the increased operational costs and how do we meet those costs,” Stuckman said. “It’s important we husband the funds we have and make the best decisions for the benefit of our students.”
The fund drive kicked off in January with leadership from Miller, Smith and division chairs L.B. Cornwell ‘15, Brady Frericks ‘07, Jill Kelly, Will Meckes ‘06, Morgan Miles ‘08, Jim Obert ‘78, Jayne Pieper ‘98, Jacob Scholz ‘00, Andy Tappe ‘00 and Curt Wavering ‘97.
