QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame Foundation’s 2022 Fund Drive raised a record-setting total to support the school’s faith-based secondary education.

The $576,512 in gifts and pledges, announced between the first and second quarters of Friday night’s Homecoming football game, exceeded the drive’s $460,500 goal by more than $116,000 and marked the most ever raised through the drive.

