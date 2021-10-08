QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame Foundation found a record level of support for its 2021 Fund Drive.
The $571,623 total in gifts and pledges — announced during halftime of Friday night’s QND football game — was the largest amount raised since the fund drive began in 1977.
“This is a historical moment of investment for QND,” said Kurt Stuckman, the foundation’s executive director.
In what Stuckman called a testament to businesses, family and alumni wanting to invest in secondary Catholic education, the total topped the $447,300 goal by more than $124,000.
“It allows us to strategically plan for the future and most, importantly, to operationally support the high school,” Stuckman said. “This Fund Drive is the lifeline to the future of Quincy Notre Dame.”
Bryan Stokes and Lydia Miller ‘04 led the effort, which kicked off in January, with the help of committed community volunteers.
“Year after year, I am amazed and humbled by the generosity of the QND family. Our alumni, supporters and donors continue to invest in QND students and ensure a future of growth, development and success that is rooted in faith,” Miller said.
“I am grateful to the community leaders, businesses and alumni throughout the country that contributed to the success of this campaign,” Stokes said. “We have many dedicated volunteers who step up and work hard to make this fundraiser what it is.”
The 2021 Fund Drive collected more than $61,000 in new gifts and more than $70,000 from donors who increased their gift from the previous year, saw 66% of all gifts come from alumni and recorded an average gift of $439.
The campaign keeps tuition affordable by paying a portion of the school’s operating expenses to close the gap between the cost to educate and student tuition. Over the past 44 years, the fund drive has raised more than $17 million.
Raising money as the nation remains in the grip of a pandemic remains a challenge for any school or nonprofit trying to maintain community services and initiatives, but “we find a way,” Stuckman said. “We’re blessed to have such a great community in Quincy. QND is blessed to have such a great alumni base throughout the country to keep the mission alive for the future of our school.”
Now Stuckman hopes to see this success lead to more success for the school.
“We hope we can continue to keep counting on those who invest in us,” Stuckman said. “We’ll continue to do our part to provide high-quality, faith-based education to our students. We’re a wise investment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.