QND Fund Drive

Quincy Notre Dame Fund Drive Chairs Scott Smith, left, and Brian Dreier announce the drive's goal of $470,000. The drive kicked off Friday and continues through the calendar year.

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — The 2023 Quincy Notre Dame Fund Drive kicked off Friday with a goal of raising $470,000.

“Each year, the support of the Fund Drive from the community and alumni throughout the country proves that QND remains a viable and sought-after option for high school students,” QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman said. “We are grateful to those who choose to make an investment in QND and look forward to another successful drive.”

