QUINCY — The 2023 Quincy Notre Dame Fund Drive kicked off Friday with a goal of raising $470,000.
“Each year, the support of the Fund Drive from the community and alumni throughout the country proves that QND remains a viable and sought-after option for high school students,” QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman said. “We are grateful to those who choose to make an investment in QND and look forward to another successful drive.”
Scott Smith and Brian Dreier ’89 chair this year’s drive.
Smith, a 1980 graduate of Nauvoo-Colusa High School and a 1984 graduate of Quincy University, is the senior vice president of State Street Bank. He and his wife Marilyn, a 1986 graduate of QND, have two sons who graduated from QND — Brendan, a dentist in Quincy, and Aaron, a first-year dental student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
“QND prepares every student to meet the challenges of their future by developing their mind, faith and commitment to serving others,” Smith said.
Dreier, employee benefits director at Winters Insurance Group, and his wife Dana are 1989 graduates of QND, and both received bachelor degrees from Rockhurst University in 1993 after earning an associate degree from John Wood Community College. They are members of St. Francis Solanus Church and have three daughters — Emily and Hannah who have graduated from QND and Grace, a QND junior.
“My wife and I were given the opportunity to learn and grow in this faith-based community, and we are grateful that we were able to extend this tradition to our children. It’s overwhelming to consider that their education was partially made possible by gifts from such an extensive community.” Dreier said.
“Generosity is one small aspect of what makes QND such an impressive community. The best, maybe only, way to repay the generosity of those in the past is to help those in the future.”
In addition to the leadership of Smith and Dreier, QND’s Fund Drive will be supported by many volunteers.
2023 Fund Drive leaders are L.B. Cornwell ’15, Brady Frericks ’07, Jill Kelly, Will Meckes ’06, Jeremy Mefford ’06, Morgan (Grawe) Miles ’08, Jake Scholz ’00, Andy Tappe ’00 and Curt Wavering ’97.
Dollars raised through the Fund Drive help keep tuition affordable by paying a portion of the school’s operating costs and closing the gap between the cost to educate a student and tuition while also supporting QND’s financial aid program.
Since its inception in 1977, the Fund drive has raised more than $17.5 million.
Gifts to the QND Fund Drive, which runs through the calendar year, may be mailed to QND, completed online at QuincyNotreDame.org or paid through PayPal or Venmo.
