QUINCY — Kurt Stuckman says he can’t emphasize enough the importance of the annual Fund Drive for Quincy Notre Dame High School.
The Fund Drive supports operations of QND and provides tuition assistance to QND families each year — and especially during the challenges tied to COVID-19.
“It refocuses all of us on what are the important priorities of our life,” said Stuckman, executive director of the QND Foundation. “Things like QND and other charities really become front and center for people, who look at what’s in their best interest and what’s near and dear to them.”
The 44th Fund Drive kicked off Friday with a goal of raising $447,300.
It’s an “aggressive but an attainable goal,” Stuckman said, for the effort led by Bryan Stokes and Lydia Miller ‘04 with the help of committed community volunteers.
The effort kicked off without the traditional breakfast because of COVID-19, but Stuckman expects the same fundraising approaches to be used again this year.
“It’s tried and true. We know it works, and so when things work, we’re going to stay with that,” he said. “We’re coming off the most successful Fund Drive we’ve had in my 11 years of being here, and we’re just very grateful to those folks who stepped up to make a difference.”
Last year’s effort exceeded its $444,500 goal by more than $47,000. Over the years, the Fund Drive has raised over $17 million, and with that success comes high expectations for continued growth because the needs of QND also grow.
Contributions to the Fund Drive will be accepted through the calendar year.
Gifts may be mailed to QND, completed online at QuincyNotreDame.org, through PayPal and, new this year, on Venmo. Automated checking or savings deductions also allow monthly contributions to the campaign.
Tuition and fees do not cover the full cost of educating a student at QND. The Fund Drive helps make up the difference for the operating budget each year after tuition revenues and other grants are exhausted.
“We have many different fundraisers through QND, but the Fund Drive is the most important fundraiser that we have each and every year,” Stuckman said. “It’s important because QND remains a debt-free school, which also demonstrates to our alumni and constituents in our community that we’re good fiscal stewards, which makes us a wise investment.”