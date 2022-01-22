QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame Fund Drive hopes to build on past successes as it starts this year’s fundraising effort.
“We’re coming off the 44th campaign, which was our most successful campaign, and our vision going into the 45th year is just to keep building on that strong support for Catholic secondary education here in Quincy,” QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman said.
“It’s important to us that we continue to provide a faith-based holistic education to families who wish to receive it, and the Fund Drive is the conduit that allows us to continue that rich 155-year tradition that we carry.”
The campaign goal, announced Friday, is $460,500.
Lydia (Keck) Miller ‘04 and Scott Smith chair the campaign designed to invest in future leaders of the community.
QND relies heavily on private support, primarily from the Fund Drive, which has raised more than $17 million during the past 44 years.
The 2021 effort, with a goal of $447,300, raised $571,623 in gifts and pledges — the largest amount raised since the drive began in 1977.
“The optimism we have from last year’s campaign definitely carries over to this year,” Stuckman said. “We want to build upon that strong foundation of support we have and continue to strive toward the next 10, 15, 20 years of faith-based education at QND and what that looks like.”
Money raised through the Fund Drive provides support for the school’s operating budget.
Tuition and fees do not cover the full cost of educating a student at QND. The Fund Drive helps make up the difference after tuition revenues and other grants are exhausted.
“We’re very blessed to have that type of support and thankful to the giving hearts of people who support the mission of QND,” Stuckman said.
The school’s 2021-22 enrollment is 398, with 35% receiving financial assistance.
Gifts to the QND Fund Drive may be donated throughout the entire calendar year. Gifts may be mailed to QND, completed online at QuincyNotreDame.org and made through PayPal or Venmo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.