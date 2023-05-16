QUINCY — Up until junior year, Lia Quintero thought she’d be playing tennis in college.
“I just decided soccer was a better fit and I enjoyed it more,” she said.
So the three-sport athlete, who graduated Sunday from Quincy Notre Dame High School, will play soccer at Truman State University while majoring in biology as a pre-dental student.
Thirty-four of the 111 students in the Class of 2023 — the largest number by any class in school history — committed to playing a sport in college, taking to the next level lessons learned at QND that reach beyond the pitch, the field and the court.
The students define what it is to be a Raider — someone involved in multiple activities who excels in and out of the classroom and lives faith every day through word, deed and community service.
“They are motivated. They want to be the best at all that they do. This approach will serve them well in life beyond high school,” QND Principal Mark McDowell said. “This commitment, in addition to their studies, will require them to use their time diligently in order to be successful in both realms. We trust that their experience at QND has prepared them to make the most of these opportunities.”
Sports teaches a lot of life skills, said Brock Wiley, who will play football at Quincy University while majoring in biology as a pre-med student.
“It teaches us to be determined and work hard for what you want. You put your mind to something, work hard for it and you can go far places,” Wiley said.
“It teaches us leadership skills we can always use in the future,” said Jake Hoyt, who will play basketball at Illinois College. “All of us were big leaders on our teams, taking care of young kids that played big roles in our seasons this year.”
Quintero said athletes also gain self-discipline and time management skills while balancing sports with academics and other school activities.
“Even outside the season you still have to balance extra practices and workouts,” she said.
Teams set academic goals to achieve because “our coaches push for us to be good in the classroom as well as on the field,” Wiley said.
The student-athletes had an average grade point average of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale, and 12 have a GPA of 4.0 or higher. The group includes four Illinois State Scholars and 20 National Honor Society members.
The sports teams build bonds, but so do the QND students.
“It’s the whole family thing. Even if you aren’t playing that specific sport, a lot of people still go out to games,” Hoyt said. “We are just one big family here. We all stick together.”
Their advice to incoming students is get involved in QND.
“Meet new people. Try things out,” Hoyt said.
“In the classroom and in school in general, be nice to everyone. Try to be friends with people as much as you can freshman year. It’s the most dramatic time, and it doesn’t need to be,” Quintero said. “As for sports, just work hard.”
All three agree sports was their favorite part of high school, and that involvement also led to serving their community.
The student athletes gave 1,600 cumulative hours of volunteer work and community service — over 500 hours more than what was required.
“The community is why QND is what it is. Community is what helps fund all the sports teams. (Giving back) is something we need to do to show appreciation to the community that has helped us so much these past four years,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt, Quintero and Wiley all plan to continue serving the community in college.
“Doing service hours created habits in each of us to where we’re at a point we have to do that. It’s a part of who we are now,” Hoyt said. “We’ll always continue to give back and help out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.