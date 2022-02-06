QUINCY — With a history of more than 160 years working together for the benefit of the community as a whole, the Franciscan Order of Friars Minor was recognized at the Friends of Catholic Education dinner Saturday night.
"The Franciscan friars are really the foundation of Catholic education in Quincy, from elementary all the way through college," Sara Reuschel said. Reuschel is the director of the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation. "They've had a hand in every step along the way. To be able to acknowledge that, recognize that, and celebrate that is just really special for this organization."
Among those attending the dinner was a collection of current and past friars in the order who had served in Quincy. Father Donald Blaeser accepted the award on behalf of the order.
"For me personally, it makes me feel appreciated," Blaeser said. "Not just for the little bit that I've done. I was only here for eleven years. Rather, for all that the Franciscans have done. 160 years is a pretty awesome amount of time."
"It was really touching to see so many friars come back for this night," Reuschel said. "So many of them don't live here now."
Blaeser served as pastor at the St. Francis Solanus parish in Quincy before the order turned control of the school over to the Catholic diocese in Springfield.
"The hardest thing for me in turning St. Francis over to the diocese, it was giving up that 160 years of history and heritage," he said. "Quincy got into our blood."
Following the dinner Saturday, Reuschel said QCES was shifting their focus to the future.
"We're now looking at enrollment for the next school year, getting our scholarships and financial support for students," she said. "Our goal is to make sure any student that wants to attend any of the Catholic schools in town are able to do so regardless of their financial situation."
Reuschel said the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools are looking to the Franciscan order to help define their mission.
"In the Franciscan spirit, Catholic education is for everyone," she said. "Anyone who wants to attend a Catholic school, at any level, is welcome. We are just a community waiting for student to come and join us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.