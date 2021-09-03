QUINCY — St. James Principal Nathan Landskroener sees one big difference this school year — the faces of his students.
“I think they’re learning more and doing better because they’re not in masks,” Landskroener said. “We can see each other’s faces.”
Students wore masks in the 2020-21 school year, but the board of the Lutheran pre-K-8 school in Quincy decided to start this school year mask-optional. Some do wear a mask, but “probably more are not wearing masks than wearing masks,” Landskroener said.
The mask-optional stance defies Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order requiring masks in schools and means St. James is considered “nonrecognized” by the Illinois State Board of Education.
“For nonpublic schools, losing recognition status means they cannot participate in the Invest in Kids Act tax credit scholarship program and cannot participate in Illinois High School Association and Illinois Elementary School Association sanctioned sports, subject to the regulations set by IHSA/IESA,” ISBE spokesperson Jackie Matthews said.
Landskroener said he doesn’t know of any concerns among staff or board members about losing state recognition. “I have had a parent or two talk to me about it,” he said.
But Landskroener said he still has some questions about how the loss of recognition can affect the school and its students, especially when transferring to another school.
Public schools must enroll students of proper age and residency but may not accept work completed at a nonrecognized nonpublic school at face value, which may affect the student’s grade placement, Matthews said. Many public school districts have a policy to accept credits from recognized nonpublic schools, but credits earned from a nonrecognized school may be subject to scrutiny.
The School Board hasn’t ruled out requiring masks in the future.
“The School Board is looking at our protocol for COVID every single month,” Landskroener said. “If we need to make changes, we will make changes. It’s something on our agenda every month at our meetings.”
In the meantime, St. James students follow other COVID-19 protocols including frequently washing hands, using hand sanitizer and social distancing as best they can.
“The school year is going well,” Landskroener said. “Our enrollment is up compared to last year.”
Area public schools with mask-optional policies were placed on probation by ISBE in a process providing a 60-day period for districts to take “corrective action” on masking or risk losing recognition.
“Nonpublic school recognition follows a different regulatory process than public school recognition,” Matthews said. “The nonpublic recognition process allows for immediate nonrecognition without a probationary period ‘in instances in which the State Superintendent determines there is an emergency situation present at a school.’”