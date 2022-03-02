QUINCY — The traditional end to the Carnival celebration, Mardi Gras, is a day of celebration before the start of the Lent. Tuesday, students at St. Dominic School were able to have their own day to have some unique fun.
“This has been going on for years,” said eighth grade teacher Hope Glidewell said. “It’s a fun annual occasion for us.”
Glidewell said there has been guidance and help when needed, but her students were responsible for pulling all the pieces together for the school.
“The eighth graders are running it,” she said. “They’ve done a great job. They did almost all the set-up themselves.”
One thing that Glidewell was handling was any of the money the students were spending during the day. The Mardi Gras celebration also serves as a fundraising event for the older students.
“Everything we take in goes to help get the eighth grade class to Washington, D.C.,” she said. “So while it is a celebration, we’ll also use it educationally. They’re learning leadership and organization, business transactions. And then we’ll go back and look at what did we take in versus what did we spend.”
Traditionally, Mardi Gras — French for ‘Fat Tuesday’ — is a last day of celebration for Catholics before Lent begins with Ash Wednesday.
“We’re having our feast day before our fast day,” Glidewell said. “So we’re preparing for Lent, the season of penance and fasting and giving up things, with the traditional last hurrah.”
Glidewell said the day is broken up into ‘shifts’ where each class comes in by themselves, and then at the end of the day, the whole school comes together to celebrate as one.
“These are just awesome kids, an awesome family,” Glidewell said. “This is just such a great school.”
