QUINCY — St. Francis School has named a new principal — and it’s a familiar face.
First-grade teacher Julie Radel will succeed Lori Shepard effective Aug. 1.
“I really enjoy teaching here. We have a wonderful teaching staff,” Radel said, and taking on the administrative role “was another way to serve God and others.”
Shepard, who is retiring after 43 years in Catholic education, will serve as a principal mentor to Radel for the first semester of the 2022-23 year.
“Julie goes above and beyond the classroom. She works individually with students and families to find the best approach for each child’s success. That is what makes her an excellent teacher. She will also be an excellent administrator,” Shepard said in a news release. “She is dedicated to her Catholic faith and to St. Francis. She will be the leader we need to move our school forward to the next level of success.”
Shepard and Radel plan to work together over the summer to ensure a smooth transition for staff, students and families.
“With the pandemic, people have gotten kind of separated,” Radel said. ”There is going to be renewed effort to unify students, parents and guardians, staff and the parish, the priest, trying to get everyone to work together and work in unity.”
Becoming a principal was not a goal for Radel, who has 30 years of teaching experience, but she was encouraged to apply for the job.
“I tend to go where people believe I’m needed,” she said. “God has always shown me why I was needed in whatever position I’ve accepted.”
Hired at St. Francis in 2017, she taught second grade for four years before shifting to first grade this past school year. Previously she taught a year in Brown County, 23 years in Liberty and a year in Quincy Public Schools primarily in pre-kindergarten, early childhood special education, kindergarten, first and second grades.
“She brings experience, great ideas and a true joyful passion for education to her new role at St. Francis Solanus School,” Rev. Steven Arisman, pastor of St. Francis, said in a news release.
Radel said she most enjoys the people of St. Francis.
“About two weeks after I started here, I thought this just feels like home,” she said. “I have been blessed to work with so many wonderful staff members. I enjoy working with our school families. There are a lot of wonderful traditions here.”
