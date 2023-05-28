HANNIBAL, Mo. — A recent Quincy Notre Dame High School was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Ralls County.
Tucker L. Tollerton, 18, of Hannibal was pronounced dead at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tollerton was driving a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder at 8:26 p.m. west on Route M, three miles southwest of Hannibal, when the vehicle went of the right side of the road. It returned to the road and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to a rest on the left side of the road.
Passenger Jace A. Utterback, 18, of New London, suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.
Assisting at the scene were the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, the Center and New London First Responders and the Marion County Ambulance Service.
Tollerton played center fielder for the QND baseball team, which won a sectional title Saturday and is scheduled to face Bloomington Central Catholic in the Springfield Super-Sectional on Monday.
In a Facebook post, QND asked the school to keep "our entire QND Family in your fervent thoughts and prayers."
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.