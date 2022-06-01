QUINCY — With this school year just wrapped up, three of Quincy’s parochial schools will transition to new leadership by the start of the next.
Blessed Sacrament Principal Christie Dickens Bliven, St. Francis Principal Lori Shepard and St. James Principal Nate Landskroener all are retiring after long careers in education.
“I feel grateful, so grateful. Who gets to do for 45 years what they love, what they feel is their passion, their mission?” said Bliven, who spent seven years at Blessed Sacrament after a long career with Quincy Public Schools. “I just felt I had reached the time to pass the torch onto someone else for this amazing, blessed opportunity.”
Taking on the job, effective Aug. 1, is Lisa Berhorst, a Blessed Sacrament parishioner and parent.
“She was drawn to apply out of just a huge love and desire to help our school continue to grow,” Bliven said.
Bliven said her next steps are uncertain beyond wanting to spend more time with friends, family and her flowers and garden.
“There are definitely things that I’ve put on hold because I would let myself get consumed with school. It’s going to be a whole different mindset,” Bliven said. “I’m ready to embrace the unknown part of what comes next and see what God has in store for me.”
Shepard came to St. Francis in August 2013 after 31 years in a variety of roles, including assistant principal, at Quincy Notre Dame High School and three years at St. Mary’s in Mount Sterling.
“I have been so blessed to work with amazing teachers and staff, students and parents, and my bosses have all been so supportive,” Shepard said. “Catholic education has given me an opportunity to share my faith with those that I work with and the students as well. It has been a ministry, which is more than just a job.”
But she said now is the right time to put her family first.
“I now have a grandson who just turned one in April, and I love spending time with him. I realize that because it goes by so quickly, I need to take advantage of each and every day that I can enjoy watching him grow up,” she said.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Shepard hopes to travel and enjoy more time to paint, read and eventually volunteer with various organizations.
A St. Francis search committee continues to work to fill the principal’s job for the 2022-23 school year. “I am confident that the Lord will find someone to love these students, work well with the parents and lead our teachers toward the next level of success,” Shepard said.
Landskroener points to changes at St. James over his 14-year tenure including shifting from a quarter system to a trimester system and offering new curriculum and clubs to involve students.
“I have been totally blessed by the people here at St. James, by the faculty and the staff and the members of our congregation,” he said. “I think that with my skill set, I’ve done everything I can for the good people at St. James. The school will benefit and grow with new leadership.”
Incoming Principal Renee Higgins, who officially begins the job July 1, already was working part-time at St. James.
It’s her first principal’s position, but she previously served as dean of instruction at Spoon River College in Macomb and as director of education at John Wood Community College before owning Bailey’s Coffeehouse and Fudge for seven years.
“Education always has been a passion of mine, and when I started here, things just kind of grew,” Higgins said. When Landskroener talked about retirement, “I felt that was a next step for myself. My husband tells me God puts you where you need to be. Even though that was not the initial intent, I feel blessed to step into the role.”
With planning well underway for the next school year, both expect a smooth transition for students and families.
Coming to St. James was like coming home for Landskroener.
“I was born in Quincy. My father was pastor at the Lutheran Church of St. John from 1952 to 1962,” he said. “I never imagined ever moving back to Quincy, but my wife got a position at QMG as a compliance officer,”
Landskroener and his wife Tina hope to spend time visiting their children and other family and traveling.
