QUINCY — Walking three guests through the house being flipped, Jeremy Farlow didn’t hesitate to ask for suggestions.
“What should I change?” he asked.
Quincy High School juniors Dashira Fletcher, Adon Byquist and Cadence Boling offered quick suggestions while learning more about the real estate business from Farlow as part of Tuesday’s annual Rotary Teen Career Day.
“I want to learn more about the job and what I need to get to this point to be successful,” Byquist said.
The Rotary Club of Quincy welcomed 29 students from QHS and Quincy Notre Dame High School to lunch then, based on interests from engineering and law to education and physical therapy, their workplaces to learn more about possible future careers.
Fletcher and Boling both say they like looking at houses and like the idea of helping people find what want.
“I grew up watching HGTV with my mom, watching them find their dream home,” Fletcher said.
“Real estate matches the person I am,” Byquist said. “You’re not necessarily your own boss, but you kind of are, doing what you want, and (getting) paid for the effort you put in.”
Club members and several Rotarians-for-the-Day, recruited to expand career offerings, welcomed the opportunity to meet with the young people.
“We stress the importance of our members using their vocation as a way to provide service to our community,” project chairman J.T. Dozier said. “What better way can we do service besides help young people make good decisions about future career and vocation.”
A student may be interested in a particular career, then find out something through career day to change their mind.
“We’re making their career choice easier,” Dozier said.
QHS junior Isabella Nunn isn’t sure what she wants to do as a career.
But social work “is one thing that’s always stuck with me,” the QHS junior said as she got ready to find out more about that career path. “I think it’s really neat. I never knew something like this was offered.”
Farlow toured the trio through his office and the flip project, let them listen as he won a new listing and answered questions — including how he would have responded had the listing gone to someone else.
“I would have said thank you so much for the time and effort. You need to leave a positive taste in their mouth, and I’m always trying to get better. Would you share with me what it was about the other agent you chose,” he said. “What you say matters. Take the high ground.”
Farlow’s real estate career came after earning a degree in mechanical engineering and working in that field, and as a high school student, he would have welcomed a similar career day.
“Helping kids figure out the next step in a career is a good thing,” he said.
In real estate, he set his “bull’s-eye” as handling high end homes, and as he worked toward that goal, “what happens if you miss it? You still hit the dartboard.”
Talking with Farlow gave Boling a better understanding of the work involved in real estate.
“I’m interested in it, but I like to keep my options open,” she said. “It gives me a better idea of what day-to-day looks like. People tend to look at the overall — they don’t know the details that go into it. There’s a lot of paperwork, phone calls.”
