QUINCY — Heading into spring semester as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Quincy Notre Dame High School Principal Mark McDowell says the school plans to focus on what it does best.
“That is foster and nurture our high school population,” McDowell said.
“We’ve made a concerted effort to approach our day-to-day experience with as much normalcy as possible. We choose to not dwell on the pandemic. Instead we choose to focus our efforts on educating our students according to our core values.”
The school successfully wrapped up the fall semester of in-person classes just before Christmas.
“I’m very proud of our students, our staff, our QND community for the way they rallied this year, similar to last year,” McDowell said. “We did have some cases throughout the first semester, but they remained at a manageable level. We were able to continue with continuity of education.”
QND will enter second semester much as it ended the first with COVID protocols in place.
“We’re asking our students and our staff to take the precautions as necessary to remain as safe and healthy as possible,” McDowell said. “We will continue to spread students out as circumstances allow. We will continue to implement our increased cleaning practices, and we will continue to work with local health officials including the Adams County Health Department to address COVID moving forward.”
It will be much the same in Quincy Public Schools, where classes resume Monday, Jan. 3 after a fall semester that seemed more normal in many ways.
“Our school day outside of masks and some of the COVID health issues is pretty normal. We’re doing all the events we normally do, we’re doing all the activities for kids and everything is pretty much the same,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
“It’s important not only for our kids. It’s important for our parents and important for our community,” he said. “We’ve never stopped offering in-person (classes), but having all kids back is important. It’s that next step.”
Further steps, at some point, to shift away from masking and quarantines will be nice, and Webb thinks that’s coming. In the meantime, though, “we’ll continue to deal with it and do the best we can,” he said.
Second semester will continue a focus on hiring in the district.
“Just like a lot of employers in town, we could hire 50 to 60 individuals – bus drivers, security guards, paras, cooks, licensed staff,” Webb said. “We continue to look for hires this school year, and we’re also already hiring for the 2022-23 school year.”
QPS also will focus on a larger number of discipline issues reported by teachers.
“It’s a product of a return to 100% in person, a return to some expectations, a return to normal environment and students and staff adjusting to that environment,” Webb said.
Other second semester priorities in QPS will be wrapping up the search for a new superintendent to take over for Webb who retires at the end of the year and negotiating a new contract with the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel.
“We’ve got dates set for early January to meet again and start that process,” Webb said. “We’ve talked about the difficulty of hiring licensed staff, support staff. We need to do things to remain competitive in western Illinois and become even more competitive throughout the state and the region. We’ll be doing that through the negotiation process.”
