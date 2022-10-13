QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame heads back to the Roaring ‘20s with this year’s Extravaganza.
The annual event to benefit the high school will take place Friday, Nov. 8 at the Ambiance, 5225 Koch’s Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m.
“If you buy your ticket and you come to the Extravaganza, you will find an evening of silent auction you can look at, at least an hour’s worth of live auction that you can bid on, a yummy dinner and lots of drinks,” said Misty Cramsey, who's in her second year as head co-chair of the event. “It’s a lot of fun.”
The auctions provide a highlight, with the silent auction opening to ticketholders on Wednesday, Nov. 16 ahead of the Extravaganza.
Silent auction items include gift cards, QND memorabilia and baskets donated by area businesses with “experiences or dinners offered as live auction items,” Cramsey said.
A separate raffle offers a grand prize of $3,000 cash or a $4,000 tuition credit to QND or a Quincy Catholic elementary school
Proceeds from the event help pay for “the extras” involved in educating students.
“It’s kind of a way not to have to raise tuition so kids get everything they need,” she said. “We don’t use it to pay the utility bills.”
QND Principal Mark McDowell said the event is a win-win for students and their families.
“The QND Extravaganza provides the Greater Raider Family with an opportunity to gather and celebrate all things QND,” McDowell said.
The evening’s theme adds to the fun.
“You do not have to dress up to come. You can come in your blue and gold and support the school. You can dress fancy. You can dress casual,” Cramsey said. “Some people like to have fun with it and dress up.”
