QUNICY — St. Francis Parish will host their annual parish picnic from 5 p.m. until midnight Saturday.
Featured at this year’s picnic will be a cash raffle, silent auction items, a basket raffle, 50/50 drawing, Texas Hold ‘Em poker, and bingo. Food from Edgewood Orchard, Melton Kettle Corn, and Gengenbacher Shaved Ice Shack will be available along with brats, onion rings, and more.
Live music will be provided by the Heidelberg German Band from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with Black Top South taking the stage from 7:30-11:30 p.m.
This year, the St. Francis picnic will also host the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools’ Everybody Wins Mega Raffle. The $100,000 winner will be announced at the picnic along with other smaller prize winners.
The picnic will be held on the St. Francis grounds at 18th Street and College Avenue in Quincy.