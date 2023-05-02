Spillman

St. Francis sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade religion teacher Lydia Spillman talks with sixth-graders Monday morning working on a word search tied to the "wisdom" books in the Old Testament. Spillman is one of five finalists for a Springfield Diocese teaching award.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Finding inspiration from the scriptures took crayons, scissors and teamwork in Lydia Spillman’s classroom.

A word scramble helped St. Francis sixth-grade students remember an important point Monday morning about the “wisdom” books in the Old Testament — Proverbs, Ecclesiastes and Job.

