QUINCY — Finding inspiration from the scriptures took crayons, scissors and teamwork in Lydia Spillman’s classroom.
A word scramble helped St. Francis sixth-grade students remember an important point Monday morning about the “wisdom” books in the Old Testament — Proverbs, Ecclesiastes and Job.
Spillman “makes them really easy to understand,” sixth-grader Hudson Moore said.
“We do these fun activities,” Hudson’s classmate Hadleigh Russell said. “She teaches us literally everything about religion we need to know.”
Teaching sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students about religion is a passion — and a potential award-winning vocation for Spillman, one of five finalists for the fourth annual Elizabeth Ann Seton Award for excellence in teaching and promotion of the Catholic faith in the Springfield Diocese.
“She has made quite an impression on our school,” St. Francis Principal Julie Radel said. “Lydia has shared her talents and knowledge of the Catholic faith with us over the past two years. She has been an asset to our school staff.”
The Office for Catholic Schools and Office for Communications organize the award, which drew nearly 100 nominations from across the diocese stretching from Quincy to Effingham, Peoria to Alton.
The winner will be announced May 28.
The nomination surprised and humbled Spillman, who started classes at Quincy University initially planning to become a physical therapist.
“After a semester of taking a mandatory theology class at QU, my Catholic faith that I had been taught from my parents and living out for the past 18 years finally made sense,” she said. “I just wanted that to be the experience for so many other people.”
Majoring in history and theology, she decided to become a teacher. While religion always has been taught at St. Francis, Rev. Steven Arisman created a first-time full-time middle school religion position, giving Spillman an opportunity to pass on some of what she learned.
“In that very first theology class I had in college, the chair of the department explained that taking a class in theology is just simply a way to get to come to know God in order to love Him more,” she said. “Taking this opportunity as their teacher to show them there’s an intellectual side of faith and that they can know God more hopefully turns into a relationship of love — whether that started before my class, in my class or 50 years after my class.”
Students learn with special projects including eighth-graders designing elements of church architecture — pews, altars, stained glass windows — and understanding history by incorporating signs and symbols of the church. Seventh-graders spend time reading, contemplating, meditating and understanding scriptures in the context of their lives.
“Mrs. Spillman goes above and beyond to bring her grade 6-8 students to an encounter with Jesus Christ,” colleague Liz Alonzo said in nominating Spillman for the award. “I have had multiple parents tell me what a difference Mrs. Spillman has made in their children’s faith lives.”
The award recognizes an educator who embodies Seton, the founder of Catholic schools in the United States.
“She is very devoted to the Catholic faith,” Radel said. “We are so excited for Lydia. As a very young teacher, starting her career, this is a tremendous honor.”
Spillman hopes the recognition inspires other pastors and principals to create similar full-time religion teaching positions.
“I’m hoping more schools will take their religion curriculum very seriously for the sake of the kids and for the sake of the future of their parishes and their schools,” she said.
