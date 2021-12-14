QUINCY — St. Francis third-grader Olivia Priebe already has learned an important life lesson.
Doing something kind for someone else makes her happy.
So she pitched in Sunday morning with her classmates to hang candy canes on cars as a surprise for people attending mass at the church.
It’s the latest “random act of kindness” done by the students in Marsha Collins’ class.
“Every month they do different random acts of kindness to help prepare for confirmation,” Collins said. “It shows them that even though they’re in third grade, they can do things to impact others.”
Collins paired up students, giving them a bag with candy canes and simple instructions to hang the canes on the driver’s door.
“Each car gets one candy cane,” she said, and just to make sure the candy ended up on the proper door, “what do you look for? The steering wheel.”
The students made quick work of the cars in the first parking lot, adding classic red-and-white or multicolor canes to each vehicle.
“It’s just a little something to brighten the day,” Collins said.
Third-grader Carson Miller said it’s nice to do something kind for others.
“It makes them happy,” he said.
A label on each cane said recipients were “RACKed” with a random act of Christmas kindness from the third-grade class at St. Francis and the third-grade PSR, or Parish School of Religion.
Sharing candy canes was just the latest act of kindness for the students.
“We made cards and bookmarks,” third-grader Teo Mamdani said.
They raised more than $1,200 for 2x4’s for Hope and collected hats and gloves to donate to others in need.
The students say they plan to continue helping others even after third grade.
“It’s being nice to others, especially at the holidays,” Teo said.
“It shows people love,” Olivia said.
Perhaps most important, Collins said, it shows others that the students want to be like Jesus.
“Even though they’re small, they have an effect on people around them,” Collins said. “There are things they can do.”
