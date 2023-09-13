QUINCY — Eighth-grader Gabi Vaughn and seventh-grader Louie Ferguson already like to run.
Now they’ll be running to help St. James Lutheran School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Eighth-grader Gabi Vaughn and seventh-grader Louie Ferguson already like to run.
Now they’ll be running to help St. James Lutheran School.
“It seems like fun,” Gabi said.
A school-wide assembly Tuesday afternoon kicked off a fun run fundraiser designed to build leadership skills while raising money to enhance the school’s technology and playground.
“It’s a new event,” Principal Renee Higgins said. “It’s going to be a great event for our students and faculty to just get them excited about leadership development, teamwork and how they can help give back to the school.”
St. James works with the Apex Leadership Co. on the fundraiser that has students vying to earn individual and class prizes based on donations and pledges for running laps at a Sept. 21 fun run event.
“Having a physical aspect is good,” Gabi said.
“It’s a nice competition for the classrooms,” Louie said. “We’ll see who can run the most laps.”
Phoenix-based Apex combines education, fitness, leadership and raising money with its school fun runs. The company has served more than 3 million students and raised more than $80 million for 5,000 schools in 32 states.
Apex franchise owner Krysta Madden enjoys seeing the difference made in schools from the added funding – and in the students.
“We’re out at recess with them, at gym with them. We’re here to serve the school,” Madden said.
Apex team members will meet with St. James kindergarten through eighth-grade classes daily to teach leadership, team building and fitness lessons based around Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, interventions used in many school districts..
“It’s more than just fundraising,” Gabi said.
Lessons focus on the theme of Apex POWER – proactive, optimistic, work it out, effort and reality check – with real-world examples. Two people wanting the same swing on the playground, for example, can “work it out” and take turns.
“The last school we were at, the day after (the lesson) at recess, the kids were taking turns on the swings and hadn’t done that in three weeks of school,” Madden said. “That’s cool to see.”
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.