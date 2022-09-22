QUINCY — St. James Lutheran School will hold a trivia night on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with trivia beginning at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 311 N. Second in Quincy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — St. James Lutheran School will hold a trivia night on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with trivia beginning at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 311 N. Second in Quincy.
The cost is $100 for a table of eight.
A cash bar with beer, wine and soda will be available along with raffles, prizes and a silent auction. Participants may bring food and snacks.
All proceeds will benefit the school serving pre-kindergarten through eighth grade with guidance and instruction allowing each child to become a fully-developed Christian person academically, spiritually, emotionally and physically.
Reservations and more information are available by contacting the school at schooloffice@stjamesquincy.org or 217-222-8267.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.