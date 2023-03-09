QUINCY — St. James Lutheran School will hold its pre-K and kindergarten roundup for the 2023-24 year at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
The school serving pre-K through eighth grade is designed to nurture students as children of God, guiding them to know Christ and His love for them.
