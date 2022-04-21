QUINCY — David Bickhaus had high hopes for his egg.
Nestled in a diamond-shaped structure made of straws, wrapped in tape and equipped with a parachute to slowly descend and a balloon to cushion its landing, the egg dropped from the balcony to the St. Francis School gym floor.
It didn’t land in one piece.
“It wasn’t splat, but it cracked decently well,” the sixth-grader said.
Sixth-graders competed in an egg drop, seventh-graders raced mousetrap cars and eighth-graders launched hard-boiled eggs from handmade catapults during Thursday’s STEM Night as a way to have fun while learning more about science, technology, engineering and math.
Working on the project was fun, but “it was very challenging,” David said. “You have to make sure that you always work hard on your project and try as hard as you can.”
Science teacher Shaun Carey said the projects help students learn “outside the box” by thinking on their own instead of following specific project instructions.
“Kids are used to getting instructions. When you give them a problem to solve and don’t tell them how to do it, that really exercises a part of the brain that I don’t think that they get to use very often,” Carey said.
“The kids always ask me ‘can I try this?’ I’m like ‘absolutely.’ Try whatever you think is going to work. The worst thing that can happen is it doesn’t work and we try again,” he said. “Every year I see something I haven’t seen before.”
Students also learn another important lesson — that failure is not an end but a beginning.
“One of the first things I stress is your project is not going to work the first time you do it,” Carey said. “Get used to that, look at it. What can I do to fix it? What do I need to change?”
Seventh-grader Jayce VonderHaar drew a design for his mousetrap car, fashioned out of compact discs, a mousetrap and balsa wood, but his first attempt didn’t work too well.
“I had to redo it,” Jayce said, but with some modifications, he won his race. “It was super fun.”
Preparations began weeks ago for the catapults and mousetrap cars, which are built by students during the school day.
“We research. We draw blueprints. We learn how to use all the power tools – we have a miter saw, cordless drills, a drill press. (Students) think it’s really cool using these tools that usually only adults can use,” Carey said.
Gavin Flesner turned wood, PVC pipe, a bungee cord and a plastic container into a catapult, but he said it wasn’t too hard once the research was done.
“You’re trying to find the best thing you’d be able to make in a shorter amount of time,” the eighth-grader said. “It’s really fun to do, just to be in the lab and be able to do stuff, actually work on stuff than be stuck in class.”
Carey continues to be impressed with the students and their creativity — and so were parents and grandparents who turned out to watch the event which was canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for the kids to learn and put science into action,” parent Sarah Meehan said.
“It’s great to be together and allows the kids to interact with not only their friends but also their families,” she said. “It’s a good family event.”
