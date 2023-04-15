QUINCY — St. Peter fifth-graders Paisley Willer, Anistyn Willingham and Erin Pritts turned wood blocks, a funnel and a cardboard box into a machine designed to feed a dog.
The girls agreed the project was fun, but “it was kind of difficult,” Paisley said. “Sometimes it wouldn’t work. It was too steep or too straight, and the marble or food wouldn’t go down.”
They’d disagree on how to solve the problem, then reach a consensus.
“You have to accept other people’s ideas,” Anistyn said. “Everybody has a job to do.”
Overcoming design challenges while having fun inventing is key to the second annual Rube Goldberg Science Fair hosted Friday by the school’s Wilhelm Johnson Scholz STEM Lab.
Fifth- and sixth-grade classes spent all of March developing 20 machines inspired by Goldberg, an engineer turned Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, to complete simple tasks in a not so simple way.
Sixth-graders Jude Walker, Bryden Doyle and Michael Lepper combined a Hot Wheels track, a glue bottle and a Jenga block into a way to squeeze toothpaste onto a toothbrush.
“We thought of a pretty cool way to do it,” Jude said.
“We wanted to make it a longer task, with more steps,” Bryden said, but it might be too complicated to do every morning and night just to brush your teeth. “Your bathroom might not be big enough to have this.”
Students showcased their machines at the fair, explaining how they operate to an eager audience of family, friends and special guests.
Teacher Nicole Genenbacher said the fair gives students an opportunity to take “to the next level” what they learn in her science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, class.
“They far exceeded my expectations,” Genenbacher said.
St. Peter parents Matthew and Casie Bainbridge admired the creativity and ingenuity that went into the machines.
“You don’t usually see kids this age engaged in these type of STEM activities, so it’s just nice to see them get so excited about using their minds to come up with these creative ways to make things happen,” she said. “I feel really lucky that our school has this program.”
The popularity of last year’s fair turned it into an annual event.
“They absolutely loved it,” Genenbacher said. “I have seventh-graders mad they can’t do it this year. That’s a good sign it went over well.”
Along the way, the students learn some valuable life lessons.
“You don’t have to get it right the first time. They’re telling each other that ‘we’re going to get it, and if we don’t, we’ll keep trying.’ To see kids have that endurance is really special,” Genenbacher said. “They figure it out and have fun with it. I want them to know they’ve got this. They’re capable.”
The team of fifth-graders Ana Hermsmeier, Hannah Russell, Kate Terwelp and Lilly Fischer did their best to drum up votes to take home the People’s Choice Award.
Their machine sent a car down a track to flip open a folder with a message inside — “Vote for Us.”
But the people's choice was the Dunking an Oreo Machine built by sixth-graders Georgia Wisslead, Sam Lowenberg, Grace George and Ida Hermsmeier.
