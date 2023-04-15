Science Fair-01

Bryden Doyle, left, and Michael Lepper watch Friday afternoon along with young St. Peter students as the ball rolls off the track of their Rube Goldberg machine designed to squeeze toothpaste onto a toothbrush. Students designed machines to turn simple tasks complex for the school's second annual Rube Goldberg Science Fair.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — St. Peter fifth-graders Paisley Willer, Anistyn Willingham and Erin Pritts turned wood blocks, a funnel and a cardboard box into a machine designed to feed a dog.

The girls agreed the project was fun, but “it was kind of difficult,” Paisley said. “Sometimes it wouldn’t work. It was too steep or too straight, and the marble or food wouldn’t go down.”

