'Storyteller' helps St. Dominic students understand Holocaust's impact

QUINCY — Nearly 80 years after they were written, the words in Karl Weil’s letter remain haunting.
About to be loaded into cattle cars with other Jews in World War II Germany, Weil doesn’t know his destination and, even more frightening for him, doesn’t know the whereabouts of his son.
“We know my grandfather Karl was arrested and sent to Auschwitz where he died,” Carla Gordon said.
The Quincy woman read from his last letter, first in its original German then an English translation, while meeting with St. Dominic eighth-graders on Wednesday, one of the Days of Remembrance set aside in the U.S. to commemorate the Holocaust.
“I know from my research in Paris that he was still alive in October 1942,” Gordon said. “After that the trail goes cold.”
But Gordon continues to share his story in her appointed role as storyteller of her family and one of the few people, and perhaps only person, in the West-Central Illinois area that has a connection to a parent and grandparent in the concentration camps.
For St. Dominic student Jamen Tchapen, hearing from Gordon made the story resonate even more.
“Hearing a personal story gets you more engaged in it,” she said. “People can read nonfiction books and articles, but to hear a story” makes a difference.
The 15 students in Hope Glidewell’s class have been reading “The Diary of Anne Frank” and other novels and nonfiction pieces tied to the Holocaust.
“We’re getting ready for our class trip to Washington, D.C., and we’re able to get into the Holocaust Museum out there. We hear that’s a wonderful experience,” Glidewell said. “It’s nice having Carla here so they can see it impacts worldwide and impacts locally even all those years ago.”
As a retired teacher, it was an easy transition for Gordon to go back into the classroom to share some of her family’s own story with students.
Part of the story was recorded by a film crew sent by Steven Spielberg to her parent’s home in Skokie. Her father shared that final letter from his father and a card which identified a grandmother’s sister as a cook’s assistant which enabled her to survive a concentration camp — the same letter and card Gordon shared with the students along with a story about the nuns who helped her grandmother, her dad’s mother, survive the war.
Gordon’s dad had been placed in Gurs, a concentration camp and a holding camp, and when some children from the camp were released, “my dad lied about his age, was put on a bus and made it to a farming/educational school in the foothills of the French Alps,” Gordon said. “For two years he became a runner without knowing he was a runner for the local resistance. The day he turned 18, it turns out the headmistress of his school was head of the local resistance cell. She told my dad his code name was ‘sardine,’ and that’s how my dad joined the French Resistance.”
Gordon’s mother had her own World War II story, fleeing Germany with her family in 1938 as conditions worsened. “My mom turned 11 in January 1939 as she arrived at Ellis Island,” Gordon said.
An email from a German archivist passed along by one of Gordon’s cousins led to learning more about her family — and about her mother’s hometown of Romrod, Germany. Visits over the years to sites including museums, synagogues and cemeteries in Germany and Europe added to the story and brought the tales to life for Gordon’s own children.
“I’m lucky to be the storyteller,” Gordon said. “I’m American-born, but I’m first generation American. We call ourselves the adult children of survivors (of the Holocaust).”
She encouraged students to learn more about their own family stories, asking for a show of hands of those with relatives in the military or who had served in wartime.
“Get their stories. Maybe they don’t want to talk about it. My dad and mom did not want to talk about it when we were little, but as you grow older, the questions start to come and people come to peace in some ways,” Gordon said. “This generation will have a story to share down the road.”
