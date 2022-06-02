QUINCY — Nicole Genenbacher has dubbed Summer 2022 as the Summer of STEM.
The St. Peter teacher said an optional program will keep students focused on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, over the summer months with some help from a flat version of Ziggy the Robot, the school’s STEM lab mascot.
“Every time they do a STEM activity or go somewhere cool, they can take a picture with our flat Ziggy the Robot and ask an adult to post that on social media using the hashtag Ziggy’s Summer of STEM,” the school’s STEM teacher said. “The goal is hopefully to make it to all 50 states and maybe a few countries because he needs a vacation.”
Students kicked things off last week visiting stations featuring STEM-related summertime activities like playing with chalk and blowing bubbles.
Chalk, for example, can be used for sidewalk art, but budding engineers also could use chalk pieces to build a tower while scientists could create different types of chalk or investigate if something in nature can have the same effect as chalk.
“We want them to start seeing STEM in the real world,” Genenbacher said. “The opportunities are endless.”
Each school family will get a laminated “flat” Ziggy for the summer, with community members welcome to take part, and with each photo uploaded, the student will be entered for a giveaway at the lab’s birthday bash in the fall.
“It is going to be a lot of fun,” Genenbacher said.
Genenbacher hopes the summer program expands student thinking beyond STEM as just something to do in the lab with “Mrs. G” at school.
“It’s not something to do one year and forget about it, or forget about over the summer,” Genenbacher said. “Hopefully this Summer of STEM will get them seeing STEM in everyday experiences.”
