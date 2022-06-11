QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame Foundation wrapped up their "Everybody Wins" Mega Raff Saturday night at the annual St. Francis picnic.
"We are so grateful to the Quincy community for supporting this fundraiser," Kurt Stuckman said. Stuckman is the executive director of the QND Foundation. "All proceeds benefit the QCES and QND Foundations and are utilized for financial aid to families, technology upgrades and to build endowment."
The grand prize winner, taking home $100,000, was Cheryl Ely of Hannibal, Mo. Bradley Grimes was the second-prize winner, with $20,000, and John Grawe won $10,000 as the third place winner. Jo Tappe took home $25,000 as the "Super-Early Bird" winner.
Along with the top winners, 39 other prizes, ranging from $100 to $1,000, were selected Saturday night.
"We simply could not do it without the community," Stuckman said. "It was a great night and the biggest winners are our Catholic school families. Thank you to all who bought a ticket, see you in 2023."
For a complete list of winners, visit the Quincy Notre Dame High School Facebook page.
