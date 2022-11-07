QUINCY — One of the largest-ever gifts to the Quincy Notre Dame Foundation will be invested to benefit the high school and its students.
The $500,000 gift came from the estate of Charles Lugo.
“Charlie was a humble, kindhearted and compassionate man who deeply loved the Quincy community and Quincy Notre Dame,” QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman said. “Sales was Charlie’s passion. He loved spending time with people and was instrumental in making calls for the QND Fund Drive.”
Lugo died Dec. 3, 2021, at the age of 96. A World War II veteran, who served in the U.S. Navy, Lugo managed the Washington Theater in Quincy before selling advertising and Muzak at WGEM until he retired.
Stuckman said the foundation was humbled by Lugo’s generosity and dedication to making a lasting impact.
“This transformational gift will cement his legacy forever in the lives of QND families and students,” he said.
The QND Foundation operates to financially support Quincy Notre Dame High School by bridging the gap of what it costs to educate a student and what is charged for tuition while also providing financial assistance to students.
