QUINCY — Their similarities, not their differences, most surprised high school students Laetitia Maringer and Aubrey Wellman.
“We’re just not that different,” said Wellman, a sophomore at Quincy Notre Dame High School.
“You can really communicate. You can have good conversations. You can have so much fun,” said Maringer, a student at Widukind Gymnasium near Herford, Germany.
Eleven German students and two chaperones arrived April 16 and leave Tuesday after staying with QND students and their families as part of a student exchange program. Six QND students and two teachers will travel to Herford in June.
“I was expecting it not to go so smooth,” said QND sophomore Adler Hamann who hosted Wim Schlomann and will be hosted by Schlomann in June. “We get along pretty well for being from far away.”
German and American life are “still quite similar,” Schlomann said, but “the school system in Germany is more about learning the stuff itself, the subjects. Over here, it’s more building communities, having fun while you’re learning.”
QND German teacher Rose Weston said the exchange program helps take learning outside the classroom and into everyday life.
“Learning a language is not just in these four walls. There are people who actually speak this language and use this language,” Weston said.
“I also love just the friendships that are made between the students. Students that were on the exchange my very first year here still keep in touch with their host people or the people they hosted.”
Exchange programs also build vital connections between countries.
“Having those connections and those friendships and connections between those governments also means we view people as people and maybe are less likely to get into conflict,” Weston said. “That’s an important aspect of it as well.”
The German students visited St. Louis and Hannibal, Mo., while also experiencing classes at QND, touring Quincy sites including the John Wood Mansion, being recognized by the Quincy City Council and enjoying activities with their host families.
Students learn “there’s another world out there that they don’t know, that they are now kind of a part of. When they come back, they see Germany with different eyes,” said Hendrik Kellner, an English teacher at the school near Herford who has made multiple trips to Quincy.
“When you’re always in your own culture, there’s a lot of things that are just normal. You never consider you could do them a different way,” said German teacher Constanze Fischer making her first trip to Quincy. “You go to another culture and see there’s different normals. Your normal is not normal but happens to be what people in your country or your part of the country do.”
Both say they learn right along with their students — and take that back to their own classrooms.
“Students believe me when I tell them this is what America is like. I’ve experienced it,” Kellner said.
It’s the first visit by German students since 2019 when COVID-19 interrupted the exchange program.
“In 2020, we had to cancel the trip at the last minute. We did a virtual exchange instead. We made videos of our life in the pandemic, had kids send it to each other and talked about it videoconferences,” Kellner said. “That was a nice thing to do, but it couldn’t replace the exchange in person.”
Taking advantage of this year’s opportunity offered a way to be more open to new experiences.
“Be a little more spontaneous. In Germany, we have to plan everything through, make sure everything is planned ahead,” Schlomann said.
“I can learn a lot from American people,” Maringer said. “American people in so many situations are so much more open. That’s something I can learn.”
Students gathered Monday morning in Weston’s classroom, talking their way through questions in English and German ranging from favorite music and movie to what it feels like to be American/German — with no language barrier.
“Their English is so good. My German is very bad, but they’ve been studying English a lot longer than I’ve been studying German,” Wellman said, and her speaking skills are “getting better, with smaller phrases to use in everyday conversation. It kind of inspired me to continue to learn more German.”
