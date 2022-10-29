When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a veterinarian or a teacher.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a veterinarian or a teacher.
What would you rather be doing right now? Going to Pilates class, spending time with friends or hanging out in our garage with my family.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I buy too many books on Amazon
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 11.
It really stinks when … I have a lot of papers to grade on the weekends.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Grateful.
I always laugh when … I’m with my kids.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My three favorite Christian authors – Scotty Smith, Henri Nouwen and Ann Voskamp.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go for a long bike ride and make dinner, both with my husband.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … the new kid. I moved to Quincy the summer before starting my freshman year at QND.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Ray Heilmann at last year’s graduation at QND.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go see my kids who are both away at college.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … skydive.
America should be more concerned about … getting our kids off their screens and into a good book. Some of the best memories I have of raising my kids are reading to them.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … boxed pancake and waffle batter! And maple syrup, of course.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Twitter. My favorite tweets are about faith, teaching, health or QND sports.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When my mother-in-law had a brain aneurysm years ago, my dear friend said to me, “Girl, keep your nose in your Bible.” I’ll never forget it.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … the Message or the Blend on Sirius XM.
I always get sentimental when … I see a baby or toddler.
The older I get, the more I realize … that God’s grace is no joke.
If I had one "do-over," I would … spend more time with my grandparents.
My favorite item of clothing is … Raider Pride Fridays! Jeans, a Raider T-shirt and tennis shoes.
If I've learned anything at all … it’s that we walk by faith and not by sight.
Jennifer Deters, who turned 50 last month, says her favorite titles are wife to Andy and mom to Jack and Caroline. Deters teaches English to all of the juniors at her alma mater, Quincy Notre Dame.
