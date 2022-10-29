When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a veterinarian or a teacher.

What would you rather be doing right now? Going to Pilates class, spending time with friends or hanging out in our garage with my family.

Jennifer Deters, who turned 50 last month, says her favorite titles are wife to Andy and mom to Jack and Caroline. Deters teaches English to all of the juniors at her alma mater, Quincy Notre Dame.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.