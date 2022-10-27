QUINCY — What stands out for Kim Dinkheller about the 2022 Illinois Report Card is that it offers a complete set of data to review.
“For the last two years, we had a school report card, but there were caution symbols all over it that the data could have been impacted by COVID,” said Dinkheller, the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in Quincy Public Schools.
“This year’s report card is something where we feel the data can be helpful and useful for us to look at,” she said. “We’re well aware of our data, but the report card gives an opportunity to give some comparison to other Illinois school districts.”
The report card provides a snapshot of student performance and school data from the 2021-22 year. Topics covered range from college and career readiness and teacher workforce to learning conditions in schools.
The Illinois State Board of Education released the report card Thursday morning with an interactive version available online at isbe.net.
Student growth, or performance compared to students in the same grade, same subject and same assessment, “slowed dramatically during the pandemic, but last year rebounded and slightly outperformed pre-pandemic levels,” State Superintendent Carmen Ayala said. “We are absolutely on the right track.”
In many ways, the new report card provides a baseline as districts move beyond the pandemic.
“We shouldn’t go back and compare to the last time we had a report card that didn’t have a COVID impact,” Dinkheller said. “So much is different and changed.”
Hamilton Superintendent Joe Yurko also cautioned against drawing comparisons across the state with varying levels of diversity and funding across districts.
“It’s difficult to think of it as an apples to apples kind of thing,” Yurko said. "If you look at spending between our district and a district in the northwest suburbs, you’ll see some differences.”
Ayala cheered the state adding more than 2,500 full-time teachers last year and hitting a nine-year high in teachers returning to the same school year after year along with the percentage of students enrolled in remedial classes at Illinois community colleges hitting an all-time low and an increasing number of students taking career and technical education or dual credit courses.
But school officials statewide agree there’s still more work to be done to help students succeed in the classroom and beyond.
At 83.1% percent in the 21-22 year in QPS, “the graduation rate has definitely improved, but it’s certainly not where we want it to be,” Dinkheller said.
Statewide, 87.3% of high school students graduated, driven by gains for Black and Hispanic students. It’s the highest percentage since ISBE began reporting the four-year adjusted graduation rate in 2011.
In West-Central Illinois, seven districts fell short of the state average, with the report card listing Brown County at 68.3% and Western at 78.3% as the two lowest.
But Brown County says a coding error in reporting numbers to the state lowered the district’s rate, which was 87% and has stayed pretty constant over the years.
Also concerning is student attendance, and improving it is a priority in Brown County.
“We looked at how to motivate kids, started a PBIS program in our elementary school to reward students for appropriate behaviors,” Superintendent Lan Eberle said. “We want kids in person in the classroom where they learn best. We want to make sure kids are here, and when here, getting the best education they can.”
Thirty percent of students statewide were chronically absent last year, which aligns with national trends. are chronic absenteeism trends, and the number was higher for Black, Hispanic, low-income, English learners and students with disabilities.
“States big and small across the country are seeing the same trend in chronic absenteeism last year,” Ayala said. ‘It’s an issue the entire nation will be working on.”
QPS already has been targeting chronic absenteeism, defined as students missing 10% or more of school days whether excused or unexcused. The district added school support family liaisons in buildings, works with the Regional Office of Education for K-5 truancy support and with the Truant Alternative and Optional Education Program for 6-12 students, relies on community health workers available through the school-based health care initiative and works with community partners including Bella Ease to get kids to school and keep them coming.
“It’s going to take a community effort to improve absenteeism and truancy,” Dinkheller said. “We’re doing everything we can now and thinking outside the box for what to do to help keep kids in school. The more you miss, the harder it is to grow and achieve.”
