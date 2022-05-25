QUINCY — The man recommended to take over the Quincy High School band program says he’s coming full circle with the job.
Pending School Board approval on June 22, Jeff Duffy will be the next band director in the school’s rich tradition.
“It’s honestly a dream come true,” Duffy said. “I never thought I’d get a chance to teach back in my home community at the school where I fell in love with music.”
The 2010 QHS graduate will follow Matt Gabriel, another QHS grad and fellow trombone player, in the job.
“I am very happy to ‘pass the baton’ to QHS alumni Jeff Duffy. Jeff will do a great job. He is a true professional and cares about kids,” Gabriel said. “I look forward to helping him with the transition to set kids up to succeed.”
The opportunity to be in charge of a band program and continue teaching marching band drew Duffy, the assistant band director and marching band director for five years in the Hannibal, Mo., school district, to Quincy Public Schools.
“They have a long tradition of having an amazing marching band program, an amazing band program in all, but I think I have a nice set of skills that are going to help take it to the next level, and I’m looking forward to that challenge,” Duffy said.
“I’ve had old classmates, teachers, parents reach out to say welcome. It’s been incredible to already feel so welcome and part of that community even though I haven’t started working yet. It’s really special. It goes to show how great the QPS district really is.”
Born and raised in Quincy, Duffy had incoming QPS Music Director Debbie Johnson as a band director in school.
“I was the student. Now I’m the teacher. I was learning from Debbie Johnson. Now I’m working with Debbie Johnson. It’s a very special thing,” Duffy said.
But teaching music wasn’t his initial career choice.
A pre-med student and biology major at Truman State University, Duffy changed course after volunteering for Quincy’s Octoberfest and realizing being a band director sounded like a dream job.
“That was kind of the lightbulb moment of maybe I’m pursuing the wrong career. That and I kept taking fewer and fewer science classes so I could take more and more music classes,” he said. “It was the best decision I ever made.”
Duffy plans to introduce himself to QHS band students on Tuesday, and he’ll be on hand when band camp starts June 7.
“The most important thing for me as a student and one of the most important things for me as an educator is making sure that I create a really positive environment for my students where they can get these amazing experiences but also this place where they belong and feel really comfortable being themselves,” Duffy said.
Duffy, 30, and his wife Christina, an instrumental band teacher in QPS, have a son Elliot.
After 12 years as a QPS music educator, Gabriel will join Dot Foods on May 31, working as a corporate trainer using his teaching and leadership skills to produce results that help people.
The move, he said, will allow him to prioritize family time.
“I truly love teaching music. However, in this season of life, it is important for me to be home to support my family and kids more often. I am simply trading something that I love for something that I love more,” Gabriel said in his resignation letter.
“It has been an honor to be part of the QPS family and the QPS Music Department. We have been able to accomplish amazing goals, create new opportunities, persevere through a pandemic and provide an outstanding music education for thousands of students,” he said. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to lead the QHS band program, teach incredible students, build terrific relationships and work with amazing colleagues.”
