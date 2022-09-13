QUINCY — Kindergarten through sixth-grade students will need to be accompanied and supervised by a paying adult or season-pass holder in order to attend all Quincy High School football and basketball games.
The change — announced in a Monday letter to Blue Devil Nation signed by QHS Principal Jody Steinke, Athletic Director Matt McClelland, Head Football Coach Rick Little and Head Basketball Coach Andy Douglas — is effective beginning Friday.
“We are making this change to ensure that all spectators, from age 5 to 95, are able to enjoy the Blue Devil experience at both Flinn Stadium and Blue Devil Gym in positive and safe environments,” the letter said.
“Please know that we want and encourage our young Blue Devils to cheer on the QHS football and basketball teams, but we must ensure that the environments in both Flinn Stadium and Blue Devil Gym are safe, and that our youngest Blue Devil fans are well supervised.”
The letter defines an adult as someone 21 years of age or older — a parent, grandparent, family member, family friend or neighbor — able to assume responsibility for the child in the event of an emergency.
The change brings QHS in line with most of the Western Big Six Conference schools which have similar policies for students up through eighth grade.
“It is our belief that our seventh- and eighth-graders can handle the freedom to attend home games without an adult supervisor,” the letter said. “We will also continue to make sure that students are not loitering in the concourse at Flinn Stadium.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.