QUINCY — Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali plans to step down from his leadership role next month, and Vice President Shelley Arns will transition into the board’s top job.
Board members will meet in special session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 to accept Ali’s resignation as board president and elect Arns to serve in the role until April 2023.
The shift leaves a vacancy in the vice president’s office, which will be filled during the special meeting.
Ali, elected in April 2013 and president since April 2015, will remain on the School Board. Re-elected in 2021, his term expires in 2025, but he said now was a good time for the leadership transition.
“We knew we wanted to do it ahead of the school year, during the summer,” Ali said. “I think it will be good. I am looking forward to it. Shelley, obviously, is going to do an incredible job. Everything is in good hands.”
The board didn’t want to make the transition ahead of Superintendent Roy Webb’s retirement on June 30, but as Todd Pettit took on the superintendent’s job on July 1, work began on the leadership change.
“We wanted to have it all ready to go for the beginning of the school year so 2022-23 is all set up as far as our leadership, district leadership,” Ali said.
Appointed to the board in July 2018 to replace Sandi Rose, Arns won a four-year term in 2019 and was elected vice president in April 2021. The president and vice president typically serve two-year terms.
Serving as board president wasn’t a goal when she joined the board.
“I don’t think anyone ever joins a school board thinking they’ll be president one day. You’re going to go in and try to learn as quickly as you can. There's a lot of moving parts,” Arns said.
As a board member, Arns draws on her teaching background — 10 years in Bloomington-Normal and eight years teaching sixth grade at Baldwin Intermediate School — and her volunteer experience in QPS.
In taking on the president’s job, “I have pretty big shoes to fill, and probably feel a little bit how Dr. Pettit feels taking Roy’s position,” Arns said.
“Sayeed’s been at it so long and done a good job really keeping our focus where it needs to be on educating children and making decisions that are going to make that happen for QPS,” she said. “From my teaching background, I have a vested interest in all of our students, our staff at QPS and want to make sure I represent them well and perform in the way they need me to as president to keep the focus on education.”
Neither Ali nor Arns expects any noticeable differences in board operations.
“The board has worked very well together as a unit for a number of years now,” Ali said. “We kind of have our processes in place that work well form communications and goal setting, but there’s some gaps she’ll be able to fill in, compared to me. Her background in education is going to be very helpful in that role.”
Arns plans to follow the example Ali set of thinking thing through before coming up with the best course of action.
“It’s okay to say ‘I don’t know right now.’ It may mean checking with other professionals or other board members before an answer can be determined, and that’s okay, too.”
