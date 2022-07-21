QUINCY — Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali plans to step down from his leadership role next month, and Vice President Shelley Arns will transition into the board’s top job.

Board members will meet in special session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 to accept Ali’s resignation as board president and elect Arns to serve in the role until April 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.