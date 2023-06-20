QUINCY — The latest expenditure comparison report for Quincy Public Schools shows some funds over budget at 92% of the way through the fiscal year.

Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said debt service is over due to bond refunding done earlier in the year, transportation is over due to a lease coming in higher than anticipated and additional salaries due to being fully staffed and operations and maintenance is over due to the central services building.

