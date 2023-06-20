QUINCY — The latest expenditure comparison report for Quincy Public Schools shows some funds over budget at 92% of the way through the fiscal year.
Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said debt service is over due to bond refunding done earlier in the year, transportation is over due to a lease coming in higher than anticipated and additional salaries due to being fully staffed and operations and maintenance is over due to the central services building.
But all funds will be “back in line” with an amended budget reviewed Tuesday by the Finance Committee which saw no significant changes since it was first presented in May. “There are several changes but all net zero effects to the budget,” Whicker said.
QPS amends its budget each year to “properly reflect” how its money is spent to comply with Illinois State Board of Education guidelines.
“They’re very specific you spend it the way you budgeted it,” Whicker said. “We were essentially given the OK to spend the money, but we had to align it with how it was spent.”
The amended budget goes to the full School Board on Wednesday night for approval.
Also Tuesday, committee members reviewed a cash on hand report.
“We have more cash on hand than we have had in a long time,” Whicker said, adding that the financial strength is due to federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding. “That money will be planned to be used in the future when we have deficits. We’re building the bank as we speak.”
Budget projections show the district heading into deficit spending by the 2025-26 year, but “I can kind of see it potentially coming quicker,” School Board and committee member Sayeed Ali said.
“Right before all the ESSER money was announced, we were heading in that direction anyway,” Whicker said. “ESSER just moved the needle down.”
QPS locked in its largest expense with its latest three-year contract, approved in May 2022, but “one of the biggest unknowns is health insurance,” Whicker said. “We took one on the chin last year with a 23% increase.”
Whicker said work has begun to look at options for the next health insurance renewal period.
“We’ve got some good options that might be beneficial to staff and the district,” he said. “We’re still waiting on renewal rates from Blue Cross Blue Shield to really trigger what the next step is.”
