QUINCY — A 2021-22 amended district budget reflects the higher fuel prices paid by Quincy Public Schools.
QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker reviewed the amended budget Tuesday afternoon with the Finance Committee.
Whicker said amendments to the $87.5 million budget include an additional $992,000 in Title I carryover and second allotment funding in the education fund, a $202,000 increase in bus lease expense and a $100,000 increase in diesel and gasoline expense in the transportation fund and $20,000 increase in legal expense in the tort fund.
Overall, “we did a good job estimating expenses and revenue during the year,” Whicker said.
But changes need to be made to accommodate grants with carryover and second allotments, such as Title I, “that you don’t know what they’ll be at the beginning of the year” along with the unexpected higher prices for buses and fuel.
“There are several hundred other adjustments, but they’re just moving line items — net zero to the budget,” Whicker said.
Committee members recommended approval of the amended budget which calls for $86,117,768 in revenues and $87,433,862 in expenses.
The School Board’s agenda for Wednesday night calls for setting a public hearing on the amended budget, which will be considered for final approval on June 22.
Overall, based on the amended budget, fiscal year to date revenues total $84,875,072 with expenses of $72,573,883.
“Cash flow looks really good,” Whicker said. “Revenues are coming in as expected or earlier, and expenses are trailing. That’s good news on all the funds. There’s no concerns on cash flow at this point, and I don’t anticipate any for the rest of the year.”
Also Tuesday, committee members reviewed fuel bids for the 2022-23 year.
QPS seeks both a “firm bid price,” which fixes the cost for the year, and an “escalating bid price,” set utilizing the market rate at the distributor plus a markup and delivery cost.
“We’ve gone with the escalating price in the past. That’s served us well. We’ve saved money versus the fixed,” Committee Chairman and School Board member Richard McNay said. “I would recommend going with the escalating price as we have in the past. I think that these prices have to come down.”
Committee members recommended the School Board approve the escalating price of $633,462 from Energy Petroleum for gas and diesel fuel.
