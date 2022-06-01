QUINCY — When Gary Weiland lost a leg back in 2018, he had a choice to make.
The Quincy native could have just quit and felt sorry for himself. He could have coped with the loss and settled for a desk job. Or he could go back to the firefighting work he loved doing in Denton, Texas.
“It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but after 10 months and six days, I managed to get back to full-duty firefighting, no restrictions, back to my old job,” Weiland said.
He didn’t stop with just getting back to work.
Weiland is a member of the USA Sitting Volleyball High Performance Team and the USA ParaBeach Volleyball Team — and he will be featured on episodes of “American Ninja Warrior” airing in June.
“None of this would have happened if I would have given up,” he said. “It’s all about adapting, overcoming, making the best of a bad situation.”
Weiland brought his message back home to Quincy on Tuesday with a stop at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” fifth-grader Braxton Cannady said. “It’s crazy how all this stuff happened to him and he got to be a firefighter again.”
Classmate Xander Fowler, who already is thinking about being a firefighter, said Weiland’s story emphasized the importance of hard work — something that applies in school and beyond.
That message inspired the school’s PTO to arrange a visit by Weiland, a motivational speaker for schools, businesses and churches. “I’m so excited he’s able to come and hopefully inspire them all,” said Alicia Breckenkamp, membership coordinator for the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.
“We all go through adversity,” Weiland said. “How you respond to that adversity determines your character.”
Wanting to share his message to adapt and overcome with an even larger audience, Weiland wrote a children’s book with a main character, Fischer, whose story shares some similarities with his own.
Fischer’s a firefighter who gets injured on the job, loses his leg and gets back to being a firefighter again on one leg. In Weiland’s second book, Fischer adopts a three-legged puppy who can do anything a four-legged dog can do, and later adventures have the pair going camping, taking in the circus and learning about fire safety.
Even though Fischer may look a little different than main characters in other children’s books, he’s still able to do what he wants. Weiland said the story offers a way to take away the “shock factor” and awkward moments when kids encounter an amputee.
“If kids see this in a book, then see an amputee in real life, they’ll say ‘they’re just like Fischer,’ he said.
Motivational speaking and writing children’s books were never the goal for Weiland, a 1997 Quincy High School graduate. He wanted to be a math teacher, but the better pay to support his family drew him to management jobs with Walmart and Hobby Lobby instead of the classroom. That career eventually took him to Texas, then wanting to serve his community, Weiland looked at other job opportunities from the military to the police department.
“I ended up falling in love with the fire service. I just wanted to be a firefighter,” he said. “ I quit my job, put myself through fire academy and EMT school and got hired on in Denton in 2011.”
Complications from a 2016 knee surgery led to losing his leg two years later, which was “definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through in my life, both physically and mentally,” he said.
But the loss, and his recovery, led to opportunities he never imagined.
“I do as much as I possibly can. I’m very busy doing podcasts, interviews, classrooms,” Weiland said. “I love serving, helping people.”
