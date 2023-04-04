School Board

Quincy School Board members Jim Whitfield, right, and Latonya Brock talk with Jarid Jones and Curtis Sethaler on Tuesday night while waiting on election results. Brock, Whitfield, Board President Shelley Arns and Sethaler won four-year terms.

 WGEM Photo

QUINCY — Three incumbents won another term on the Quincy School Board and will be joined by a first-time candidate who ran as a way to continue to invest in the community and its students.

Winning four-year terms on the board in Tuesday’s election were incumbents Shelley Arns, Latonya Brock and Jim Whitfield along with Curtis Sethaler.

