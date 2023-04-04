QUINCY — Three incumbents won another term on the Quincy School Board and will be joined by a first-time candidate who ran as a way to continue to invest in the community and its students.
Winning four-year terms on the board in Tuesday’s election were incumbents Shelley Arns, Latonya Brock and Jim Whitfield along with Curtis Sethaler.
“We always have the best interest of the district, our children and our staff in mind. We always want to be able to represent them in the best light possible, and I think the campaign showed that,” said Arns, the current board president. “We’re really happy with the results.”
Arns, a former Quincy Public Schools teacher and now office manager for W.C. Holzgrafe Construction Co., won her second four-year term on the board after being appointed in July 2018.
“We’ve been talking a lot about student absenteeism, graduation rate,” Arns said. “As a school district, our students are our product. We always want to be able to provide our students with the best possible outcome. Tackling those issues will help us do that.”
Whitfield, a donor recruitment development officer with the American Red Cross, won his third four-year term on the board and was the top vote-getter, while Brock, a therapist with Connection Families and CEO of Brock Consulting who was appointed to the board in May 2021, was elected to her first four-year term.
“I think voters are satisfied with what we’ve done over the past several years as a board. If voters in the community don’t like the direction that an elected official is going, voters are smart, voters will choose to go with someone else. With the results, I feel the community wants us to continue to move ahead in a good direction,” Whitfield said.
The focus now for the board is on “normal things that a school district should be focusing on,” Whitfield said.
“The last eight years we were building grade schools trying to make sure those projects came in on time and under budget, which they did. We had a little down time, then three years of the pandemic,” he said. “Now we can deal with what normal School Board governance is all about.”
Sethaler, area director at Young Life Quincy and co-owner of Quincy Axe Co., Experience Quincy and JustTasking, has worked directly with Quincy Public Schools and, at times, with the board on issues facing students.
When Mike Troup resigned from the School Board after being elected Quincy’s mayor in 2021, Sethaler applied for the seat which went to Brock.
Sethaler points to chronic absenteeism, the graduation gap between white students and students of color and teacher retention as key issues facing QPS.
“We need to find creative ways to support our educators better to decrease burnout and turnover and make QPS a place where teachers are excited and want to work,” Sethaler said before the election.
Now he looks forward to getting to work with veteran board members to serve the students and educators of QPS.
With Tuesday’s vote, “I think the community was saying they were proud of the way the board handled a lot of what they’ve done from building new schools to navigating a pandemic and keeping school in session,” he said. “I’m excited to join the team.”
Also on the ballot were Jeremy Allen, Tory Kaufmann and Ashley Randolph.
Unofficial vote totals were 4,230 for Arns, 4,426 for Whitfield, 3,660 for Sethaler, 2,387 for Kaufmann, 3,575 for Brock, 2,232 for Allen and 2,276 for Randolph.
Incumbent Carol Nichols did not seek re-election after 16 years on the board in two separate eight-year stints.
Tuesday’s election was the first contested School Board race in Quincy since April 2015, when nine people sought the four seats up for election.
