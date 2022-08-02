QUINCY — The new president of the Quincy School Board wants to get students ready for their future.
“We want to make sure we focus on that, to make sure students are getting a great education from Quincy Public Schools and are ready to go on to what they want to do next,” Shelley Arns said.
Board members, meeting in special session Tuesday afternoon, elected Arns as president after accepting the resignation of Sayeed Ali from the leadership role, then named Rachael Petty as vice president, the role Arns held since April 2021.
“I always love new learning opportunities, just new opportunities to engage and grow my mind, my mindset on different things,” Petty said. “I’m glad to be able to serve. I know even though not everybody is always happy with what we do, we try to do the best for our children.”
The leadership team will remain in place until April 2023, when the board reorganizes after the next election.
Arns said she and Petty already have a good working relationship.
“We both have been really active in PTA and have worked on other projects together. We had children the same age in the same graduating class,” Arns said. “I think we’re going to be a great team.”
Appointed to the board in July 2018 to replace Sandi Rose, Arns won a four-year term in 2019. As a board member, Arns draws on her teaching background — 10 years in Bloomington-Normal and eight years teaching sixth grade at Baldwin Intermediate School — along with her volunteer experience in QPS and her work in a family-owned business.
Petty, a parent active in the school district since moving to Quincy in 2002, won a four-year board seat as a first-time candidate in April 2021.
“I look at things differently than some of the other people on the board. I’m one of the few board members not from Quincy originally. I bring that dynamic to the table,” said Petty, a mom of four with one still in QPS. “I’ve always been able, due to not working, to volunteer in the schools and be very involved. I’m willing to step up and help.”
Petty describes herself as a listener and observer willing to be hands-on.
“If I’m given a task, I get it done. I don’t like things half-done or not done to their best potential,” Petty said. “I like to make sure things are done right, but I listen to other people to make sure I can get as much going for everyone as possible.”
Moving forward, Petty sees ongoing challenges tied to COVID-19.
“One of our biggest challenges since COVID has been trying to get back on track. We need to move on and get the programs that we had to put on hold up and going again, get everybody up and going again,” Petty said.
Both Arns and Petty say the graduation rate, which slipped during COVID, needs to be a priority for QPS.
“It’s not just a high school thing. It’s a systemic thing. That’s a change in mindset,” Petty said.
“It’s a district-wide issue that has to be addressed and change the thinking of everybody to attain the goal of graduating and going on.”
Another challenge coming out of COVID has been student discipline and finding ways to support teachers — and students.
“We want to support our teachers, whose primary job is to educate our students, but that’s difficult to do when we have students that have other needs that maybe aren’t ready for that instruction,” Arns said.
